Security National Bank Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.3% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

ZTS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $197.37. 1,007,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,994. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average is $178.49. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.52 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.