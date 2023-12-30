Security National Bank Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

