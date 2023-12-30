Security National Bank Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Security National Bank decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

