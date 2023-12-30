Security National Bank Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $436.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $347.19 and a 12-month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

