Security National Bank Sells 229 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security National Bank lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $811.80. 318,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

