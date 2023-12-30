Security National Bank Sells 84 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.8% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.24. 832,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.90 and a 200 day moving average of $444.93.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.