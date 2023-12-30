Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

SRE stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

