Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.65

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.65 and traded as high as $53.52. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 21,247 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $374.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 72.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 40.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,937.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

