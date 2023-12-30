Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $178.50

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:SIGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.50 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 178.94 ($2.27). Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 169,761 shares changing hands.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £63.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.