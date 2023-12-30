Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 185,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 49,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

