ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $402,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $706.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $655.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

