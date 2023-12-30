Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 325,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total value of $2,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,286.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,287. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.