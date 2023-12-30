Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Grows By 586.6%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, an increase of 586.6% from the November 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE AIF opened at $13.96 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,961,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

