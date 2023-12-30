Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 50.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASM International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $519.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.48 and a 200-day moving average of $455.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.73. ASM International has a 12 month low of $250.85 and a 12 month high of $536.76.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $677.26 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, research analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMIY. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASMIY

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.