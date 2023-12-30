Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Grows By 51.6%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. The stock had a trading volume of 349,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,151. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $21.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.