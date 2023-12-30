Short Interest in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Drops By 20.6%

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 519,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,614. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $206.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $4.2717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
