Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Grows By 45.3%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,500 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 1,975,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BCDRF stock remained flat at $3.96 on Friday. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,603. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $4.49.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

