Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rises By 175.5%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 175.5% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,730. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.75 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 83.85% and a return on equity of 81.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

