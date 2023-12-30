Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Expands By 59.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

