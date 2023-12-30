Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Increases By 44.9%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,552,800 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 7,972,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Shares of BHPLF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 381,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

