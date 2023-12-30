Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Increases By 44.9%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,552,800 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 7,972,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.2 days.
BHP Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of BHPLF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 381,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.60.
BHP Group Company Profile
