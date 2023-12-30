Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rises By 91.2%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLRDF remained flat at $9.99 on Friday. Billerud AB has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLRDF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Danske raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

