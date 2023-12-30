Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Decreases By 43.3%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BDRX stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $361.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Get Biodexa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.