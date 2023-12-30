Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Decreases By 43.3%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BDRX stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $361.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.