Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 66.7%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF remained flat at $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIRDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

