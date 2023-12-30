Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Drops By 26.8%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $17.60.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.26). On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics
About Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bluejay Diagnostics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.