Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Drops By 26.8%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.26). On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

