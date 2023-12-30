Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Grows By 233.3%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 966,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 4,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.