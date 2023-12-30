Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Drops By 25.9%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 38,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

