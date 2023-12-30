Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Declines By 77.8%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Trading Up 1.4 %

BUKS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Butler National has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $0.84.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

