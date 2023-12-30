Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Grows By 100.0%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BWLLY remained flat at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.