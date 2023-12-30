Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Increases By 64.7%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CSP Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,996. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. CSP has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. CSP’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

