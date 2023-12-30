Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Expands By 61.2%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the November 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of BABYF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Else Nutrition has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.83%.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

