Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Increases By 531.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 531.4% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMX Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

