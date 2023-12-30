Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Declines By 35.4%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 49,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

ENB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

