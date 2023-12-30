Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Grows By 349.4%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,685,000 shares, an increase of 349.4% from the November 30th total of 820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
Shares of Fibra UNO stock remained flat at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.05.
About Fibra UNO
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra UNO
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.