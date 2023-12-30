Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Grows By 349.4%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,685,000 shares, an increase of 349.4% from the November 30th total of 820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

Shares of Fibra UNO stock remained flat at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.05.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

