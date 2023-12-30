Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Increases By 485.7%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ HTIA opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

