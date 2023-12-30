Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Rises By 65.0%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HLNFF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.