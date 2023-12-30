Short Interest in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Grows By 550.0%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 203,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTE stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.59.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

