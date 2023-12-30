Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Rises By 41.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.06. 9,775 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $529,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

