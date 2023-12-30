Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Rises By 41.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.06. 9,775 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $529,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

