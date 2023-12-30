Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Rises By 41.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSMW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.06. 9,775 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
