Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Decreases By 35.4%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

John Marshall Bancorp stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $318.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.56.

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($4.84) million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Marshall Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

