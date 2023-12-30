Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Decreases By 19.7%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of MJDLF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

About Major Drilling Group International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.