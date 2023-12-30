Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Declines By 21.1%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.1 days.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of MGM China stock remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

