Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Drops By 25.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 84,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MITQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 39,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,546. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

