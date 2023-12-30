Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Decreases By 25.2%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGPF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($88.95) to GBX 7,300 ($92.76) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,057.14.

NEXT stock remained flat at $84.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. NEXT has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

