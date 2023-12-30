Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Grows By 3,200.0%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
Shares of OIIIF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
O3 Mining Company Profile
