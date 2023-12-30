Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Grows By 3,200.0%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OIIIF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban property, which covers 223 mining claims approximately 9,238 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

