Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Decreases By 26.4%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. 19,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology ( NASDAQ:POAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,018.52% and a negative return on equity of 109.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.