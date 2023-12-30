Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 25.9%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

