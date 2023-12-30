Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 25.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 0.5 %

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading

