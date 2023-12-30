Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 25.0%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 0.5 %
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.