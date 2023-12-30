Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 26.3%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scienjoy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Scienjoy from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,554. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

