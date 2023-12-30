Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Decreases By 26.1%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.27. 291,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,032. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.
