Short Interest in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Decreases By 25.2%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. 982,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,958. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

