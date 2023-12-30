Short Interest in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Declines By 20.6%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 93,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

